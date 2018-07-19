Glimpsing the unseen world

A FRIEND told me the story.

She was walking past a playground on Girard's Hill.

The play area was deserted but, on this windless day, just as she strolled by just one of the two swings began to rock steadily back and forth.

The other stayed completely still.

She watched and then she became scared and ran away.

Was it a bit of spirit trickery?

Did a Girard's Hill pixie decide to have a little fun with my friend?

After all, she had lived in a house in Rosebank that was haunted.

Had the naughty spirits followed her?

We went past the playground later and everything was still.

The atmosphere was innocent.

But it got me to thinking about the unseen world that operates all around us and the mysterious forces that influence our lives.

This energy (which is denied by some as fiddle faddle) is, I believe, operating just as actively as the energy we can see.

After all, how do you explain things like keys that go missing only to turn up later and the person finds that they narrowly avoided a big accident on the roads?

Or dreaming about seeing someone you miss only to have them unexpectedly turn up at your door or call you?

There are countless things that happen in our daily lives that can't be explained away.

One time when I was very poor, I longed for socks.

I couldn't afford them and my feet were cold.

I thought about socks all the time.

One morning I walked out on the street and there lay a pair of purple socks, neatly folded, as if waiting for me (I forgot to specify the

colour).

Another time my very young daughter let go of my hand in a huge, crowded shopping centre in Sydney.

She was carried off in a lift before I could catch her.

I panicked.

How could I find her in the mass of shops, levels and people?

A woman came up to me and said 'what's the matter?'

'I've lost my daughter!' I cried.

'I'll find her,' said the woman and she walked away.

Fifteen minutes she came back and said, 'She's three floors down in Kmart.'

I stammered thanks and raced down and there my daughter was, helping the bag check.

She had run out of the lift and been stopped by staff.

I thanked them, seized my child and we left.

Only later did I think, who was that woman?

I never described my child.

I couldn't even remember the woman's face.

Was she an angel?

A good spirit?

That's why I believe the world is full of mystery and enchantment, and that there are unseen forces at play in the world.

Sometimes good, sometimes not so good, but certainly there.

Watch.

Listen.

Pay attention.