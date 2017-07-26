Gladys arrives to help tourism

VITAL: Women's Care Unit provides Northern Rivers mums and bubs with improved care.

I WAS honoured this week to host a visit by the Premier, The Hon Gladys Berejiklian MP.

She returned to the electorate to see how the flood recovery was progressing and talk to local business owners and announce a $300,000 support program to help drive visitors back to the North Coast this Spring.

The Premier officially opened the new Women's Care Unit at Lismore Base Hospital.

The new unit features mostly single-bed rooms, an expanded Special Care Nursery and a new Birthing Unit, to make the nearly 1200 births each year as comfortable as possible.

The new Enterprise Lab at Southern Cross University was also launched.

The Lab will offer local business facilities, including high-speed fibre optic broadband, dedicated co-working spaces and access to the wider knowledge and resources of the university.

SMEs will be able to develop their business ideas in a collaborative way with some of the best and brightest minds from the uni and key regional agencies.

Local communities across the state are set to benefit from changes to the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants.

The NSW Government is making it easier to apply for infrastructure grants, with $12.5 million in funding each year for projects across arts and culture, emergency preparedness and sport and recreation.

Instead of one round of funding a year with grants of up to $1 million, there will now be four rounds.

Grants will be $50,000 to $200,000 for arts and culture, $10,000 to $200,000 for emergency preparedness, and $100,000 to $300,000 for sport and recreation.

Infrastructure grants are funded through Clubgrants Category 3, which reinvests a reinvests 0.4% of clubs' gaming machine profits over $1 million back into community projects.

For more information, visit www.liquorandgaming .nsw.gov.au/Pages/about-us /our-initiatives/ infrastructure-grants.aspx.