Giving a lift to our historical society

Ready to take the first ride in the new RRHS lift are (l-r) Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, RRHS members Geoff Kerr and Janette Childs, former Council alderman and long-time user of the building Phil Consalvo (front), Lismore City Council General Manager Gary Murphy and RRHS President Dr Robert Smith.

Ready to take the first ride in the new RRHS lift are (l-r) Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, RRHS members Geoff Kerr and Janette Childs, former Council alderman and long-time user of the building Phil Consalvo (front), Lismore City Council General Manager Gary Murphy and RRHS President Dr Robert Smith. Samantha Elley

IT HAS been a smooth ride for visitors to the Richmond River Historical Society thanks to the installation of a new lift.

After nearly a quarter of a century discussing the need for a lift it has become a reality and nobody could be happier than former Lismore councillor Phillip Consalvo who is in a wheelchair.

"I am not a member of the (Richmond River Historical Society) because I couldn't get up the stairs,” he said.

"My involvement was with the building when I was on council.”

Mr Consalvo also said joining the historical society is now under consideration.

Historical Society president Dr Robert Smith said the time for a lift in the building had come.

"We had started bench-marking with other towns,” he said.

"And they got loads of tourists visiting.”

Dr Smith said tourists can easily access Lismore's history now.

"It's not just people in wheelchairs, but older tourists with mobility issues or parents with prams,” he said.

Isaac Smith said the RRHS had been very patient in campaigning for the new infrastructure and said it was a momentous occasion to finally see the lift installed and working.

"We know there have been many school groups, parents with prams and elderly social clubs that have not been able to visit the Lismore Museum due to accessibility constraints, so we are very pleased that the historical society is now open to all,” Isaac said.

"Thousands of people come from across Australia to visit the Lismore Museum and the Richmond River Historical Society and now, finally, everyone can come in and enjoy learning about Lismore's rich and fascinating history.”