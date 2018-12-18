Give the gift of love this Christmas

IN THE DOGHOUSE: It's time for Molly to have a permanent home for the rest of her life.

IN THE DOGHOUSE: It's time for Molly to have a permanent home for the rest of her life.

DO YOU want to give the ultimate gift this Christmas?

Why not give the the gift of love to a beautiful animal.

Molly is a well-trained and kid-friendly five-year-old Bull Mastiff cross.

Unfortunately all her previous owners have had to give her up due to unforeseen circumstances.

It's time for Molly to have a permanent home with a family or individual that can love her wholeheartedly for the rest of her life.

What better gift to give (and receive) this Christmas than to bring love into your home and give a lovely dog the companionship they are seeking.

Please hurry, as Council closes this Friday, December 21 at 4.30pm.

If you want to meet Molly, phone them today on 1300 87 83 87 to set up an appointment.

The adoption fee is $227.50.

Lismore City Council Rangers would like to thank all Lismore Echo readers for their care and love of animals, and to say a big Merry Christmas to all.