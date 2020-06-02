Girl dies weeks after shock discovery

A girl in the United States has tragically died just six weeks after being diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.

Instagram influencer Ashley Stock's daughter Stevie was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which has a zero per cent survival rate, in April.

Ashley is a blogger and mother of three who has more than 420,000 followers on her @littlemissmomma Instagram account.

Over the weekend Ashley shared on Instagram that Stevie had died just days after her third birthday and would be remembered as a "curly haired forever baby girl".

Stevie died after a six week battle with a rare brain cancer.

"At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms," she wrote in the caption.

Ashley said that while she was glad that Stevie was no longer suffering she was feeling "intense" grief.

"For now, I'm overwhelmed with relief that she's at peace but I'm also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can't put it into words," she wrote.

"I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a litre soda bottle … releasing the built up pressure a little at a time to keep it from exploding all over the place. I guess it's like that. I'm twisting the lid on my grief gently."

'WORST CASE SCENARIO'

In a post shared on April 13, Ashley revealed Stevie had a tumour after being rushed to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles with "rapidly declining motor function".

"My stomach sank as I accepted the box of tissues handed to me and they delivered the news that our sweet baby girl has a large mass on her brain," she wrote in the post.

Days later a "shattered" Ashley wrote that their family's "worst case scenario" had happened - Stevie had been diagnosed with DIPG and been told she had no chance of surviving the cancer.

"We are shattered. Broken. Gutted. Somehow my body continues to produce tears and ugly crying has become my only release," Ashley wrote.

A ‘shattered’ Ashley revealed Stevie had been diagnosed with the rare cancer in mid-April. Picture: Instagram.

"We will be spending the rest of the week in the hospital to discuss treatments that will make the rest of her life more comfortable. Then we will be headed home where she can be comfortable with her brothers and puppies and we can cherish our sweet girl and heal as a family."

Over the next few weeks Ashley shared more posts documenting Stevie's battle, revealing the little girl's health was declining but the family were "making sure we still laugh a lot and celebrate".

Over the next few weeks Ashley documented Stevie’s condition on Instagram, writing that her little girl was a ‘tough cookie’ despite her declining health. Picture: Instagram.

'BETWEEN THE PAIN, SHE SMILES AND GIGGLES'

On May 1, Ashley shared a post revealing Stevie was a "tough cookie" who was still happy and playing with her brothers despite her illness.

"She has lost a lot of the strength in her arms and legs. She's still a wiggle worm but doesn't have the gross motor ability to play and support her body the way she's used to," she wrote.

"For a couple days she would do a sort of side crawl to get around the room but that has stopped, now she plays and rests on the couch for the day.

"She has tremors and mild seizures throughout the day and in her sleep followed by extreme agitation and disorientation. But she never ever complains."

The mother of three said they tried to make Stevie’s last few weeks as happy as possible. Picture: Instagram.

But by May 16, Ashley said that Stevie's "verbal communication abilities are declining more each day" but that "between the pain, she smiles and giggles".

"She doesn't know what's happening, but she KNOWS what's happening. And she is brave as hell," Ashley wrote.

In the days before her death Ashley revealed Stevie had become "non-responsive but still breathing".

"We are huddling close to her and filling her with endless love and affirmations that she is cherished, that she will be at peace, that she will be pain free, that we will miss her but we will celebrate her every day for the rest of our lives until we are with her again," she wrote.

