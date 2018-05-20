Gillians Triggs brings call for Australian Bill of Rights

Australia's former Human Rights Commissioner Gillian Triggs speaks at the ACOSS conference in Sydney, on November 2016.

Australia's former Human Rights Commissioner Gillian Triggs speaks at the ACOSS conference in Sydney, on November 2016. AAP/JOEL CARRETT

FORMER President of the Human Rights Commission, Professor Gillian Triggs, will deliver the Ngara Institute's 2018 Annual Lecture It's time for an Australian Bill of Rights in Mullumbimby next month.

Professor Triggs will also present the 2018 Australian Activist of the Year Award to Annie Kia and the Knitting Nannas for their work fighting coal seam gas extraction in NSW.

The event will be hosted by the Ngara Institute, a a not-for-profit activist think tank based in Mullumbimby.

On its Facebook page, the Ngara Institute states the organisation "which puts people, communities and the planet before increasingly predatory capitalism."

Gillian Triggs, 72, is an Australian academic specialising in public international law.

She was President of the Australian Human Rights Commission (HRC) from 2012 to 2017, and is a former Dean of the Sydney Law School, where she was the Challis Professor of International Law between 2007 and 2012.

Prior to that, she was a professor at the Melbourne Law School.

Professor Triggs was also Acting Race Discrimination Commissioner of the HRC from July 2012 to August 2013, and is presently the Acting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner.

On February 3, 2014, Professor Triggs launched the National Inquiry into Children in Immigration Detention 2014, to "investigate the ways in which life in immigration detention affects the health, well-being and development of children."

Since late in 2014, and following the release of the National Inquiry into Children in Immigration Detention 2014, there was an increase in tension between the Australian Government, under PM Tony Abbott, and the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Government ministers called for Professor Triggs to step down , alleging that the report was politically motivated.

On the online page to book tickets for the event, the Nagara Institute said Professor Triggs is "a staunch advocate of human rights, particularly in relation to those refugees who have sought sanctuary in Australia."

"Professor Triggs's determination to ensure that Australia complies with its international obligations has frequently brought her into conflict with government ministers.

"Throughout these difficult times, she has shown great tenacity and dignity in the face of often very hostile attacks. Widely admired for her courage, Professor Triggs has long called for Australia to adopt a Charter of Human Rights, a move that would bring us into line with many other nations."