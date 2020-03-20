Gigs may be cancelled but the arts continue

LISTEN UP: Lennox Head band Wharves has a new single called Nothing Left To Say out on Thursday, March 18, check it out online.

THE Northern Rivers entertainment industry is suffering but with the community’s help we want to do out bit.

Our local entertainment industry, the arts, and all services surrounding gigs, performance and common living have been slashed to almost zero due to the measures in place to stop the COVID-19 outbreak.

Industry website ilostmygig.com.au is tracking losses to the industry with an estimation of $100 million in losses country wide as of March 17.

But local creatives continue producing their fantastic work and we feel that we need to support it. So, if you are a Northern Rivers artist, musician or creative and have new art, music or work that you would like our community to know of, listen to or watch online or in any other medium, let us know. Send us an email to starent@northernstar.com.au with images and links so we can let people know you are still out there making some wonderful stuff.

Additionally, if you have music or any other form of entertainment for children available, please contact us via email.

And since we all need to earn our living, if you are a Northern Rivers artist with an online platform such as Patreon or similar, let us know the details and we will include in our gig guide and regular coverage.

We are not asking artists to entertain us for free, so any links to payable online platforms by local artists will be included.

Please keep in mind our stories regarding this will be published behind our paywall, unless otherwise decided by our management. Our current $1 for 28 days enables us to keep our operations viable.

If venues are not offering live gigs but other types of entertainment, or they are trying a different way to offer their products to locals, also stay in contact with us. We need to get through this together.