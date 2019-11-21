Menu
FUNDRAISER: Northern Rivers-based musician Tex Perkins will join bluesman Matt Walker this Saturday as the headline acts for the Ewingar Rising bushfire recovery benefit concert this weekend. Also in the line-up are Marshall O'Kell, Watling & Bates, Georgia Cummins, Two Tears in a Bucket, the Haystack Mountain Hermits, August River Band and Mermaid Avenue, plus Jase Lansky and Col Finley. Starts tomorrow Friday and runs for three days. Tickets from eventbrite.com.au
Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

21st Nov 2019 4:30 PM
Thursday, November 21

  • Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Berlin II Byron 8pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sarah Grant 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Julian James 7.30pm; 8.45pm

Friday, November 22

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Kent Eastwood 6pm
  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - The Hombres 8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: The Bredda Brothers 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark Duo 5pm; Wharves and Peach Fur 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Night 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glen Massey 7pm
  • Ewingar Hall, Ewingar: Ewingar Rising Bushfire Benefit 3 Day Event From 5pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Mojo Blues 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Iluka Golf Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Marshall O'Kell 9pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Grace and Beau 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mescalito Blues 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Massive 8pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Distraction Duo 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fergo 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: 153east 7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm

Saturday, November 23

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Kachel 6.30pm; First Floor - Young Stars of Country with Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole 8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Steven Lovelight 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Ninja House 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Port Royal At Morning Of The Mo After Party 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Late for Woodstock 8pm
  • Ewingar Hall, Ewingar: Ewingar Rising Bushfire Benefit 3 Day Event From 11am
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Friendly Enemies 9pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Akova and Yhan Leal 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Benja Meek 7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Robby Fry 6.30pm

Sunday, November 24

  • Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Narelle Harris 2pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du'East Duo 4.30pm; Feenixpawl and Guests 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Solardo (UK) 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Luke Yeaman 4pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Open Mic Comedy 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Croaker and The Honey Bee 1pm
  • Ewingar Hall, Ewingar: Ewingar Rising Bushfire Benefit 3 Day Event From 10am
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 12.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Country Carna with Check 2 Country Showband 11am
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Guy Kachel 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Matt Armitage 5pm
  • Seven Mile Cafe, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Wayward Suns 2pm; DJ Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Wall of Love Noon
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Open Mic 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Juke Joint Way 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jezza J and Vinnie LasDuce Lunch

Monday, November 25

  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Teddy Cream and Guests 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Jordan Brando 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Steve Tyson 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ Set) 6pm

Tuesday, November 26

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Infusion Trivia 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Luke Vecchio and Guests 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Lovebirds 4pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Rock'n Rebels Dance Classes - Learn Rock and Roll Dancing 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dennis Wilson 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ Set) 6pm

Wednesday, November 27

  • Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Generik and Guests 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre: 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ Set) 6pm
Lismore Northern Star

