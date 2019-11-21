Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

FUNDRAISER: Northern Rivers-based musician Tex Perkins will join bluesman Matt Walker this Saturday as the headline acts for the Ewingar Rising bushfire recovery benefit concert this weekend. Also in the line-up are Marshall O'Kell, Watling & Bates, Georgia Cummins, Two Tears in a Bucket, the Haystack Mountain Hermits, August River Band and Mermaid Avenue, plus Jase Lansky and Col Finley. Starts tomorrow Friday and runs for three days. Tickets from eventbrite.com.au