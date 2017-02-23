Getting things done is the vibe

IT'S the constitution, it's Mabo, it's justice, it's law, it's the vibe...

One of the best known quotes from The Castle or probably any Australian film, it reminds us that common sense ain't that common.

As we move further away from the greed is good mentality of the past 100 years, it is time that we dropped old ideas and applied a little common sense. Our community has a 20th century hangover that has lasted 17 years, as people have continued to lose faith in governments and leaders who promise change and deliver little. People need to come together to find a way forward. Some people are calling it participatory democracy. I call it getting stuff done.

Much has been made of the council's decision to make e-zones voluntary in our LGA. But I see it as a step forward in protecting our precious environment.

As evidence I put forward council's Rural Landholder initiative which has been running for only 12 months but has already engaged with hundreds of property owners who attended field days on a local property and worked together to remove weed species, clear waterways, improve farming practices, do re-vegetation work and learn about the latest ideas around land management and environmental outcomes. On the other side of the coin we have two decades of e-zone use with no evidence that anything has been improved or protected.

The 21st century needs to be about outcomes, not ideology. We need to come together and use common sense as we did over CSG mining. Partnering and participation is at the heart of Lismore City Council's new approach to development, business and community. Our city is once again heading in the right direction after decades of regional or national neglect and people can feel it.

It's the vibe of the thing...