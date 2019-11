DR HARRY Freeman came here for the 1973 Aquarius Festival and never left.

He has spent 50 years practising psychiatry in Lismore but has recently gone through a very testing time with cancer and chemotherapy.

He is still a superb pianist, both Jazz and Brahms.

He is here studying his score with the help of the forever photobombing ridgeback Dolly.

Get well Harry.

You are such an indispensable part of the Lismore community.