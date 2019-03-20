Get to local club and get healthy

ON THE ROAD: Rochelle Gilmore (pictured in Rockhampton) is on the Amy Gillett Foundation 2014 Share the Road tour from Brisbane to Airlie Beach.

LAUDED as a healthy option whether you cycle for reasons of fitness, fun or frugality, cycling is always a head game. So the news of US Olympic rider Kelly Caitlin who suicided last week was doubly shocking.

The 23-year old who had won gold medals on 2016, 2017 and 2018, and held an Olympic silver medal, passed away last Friday.

This tragedy shows that when even a young athlete with so much success on and off the bike chooses to take her life, we need to be aware of how are fellow cyclists are going. The next time you catch up with your riding group for a race or a coffee, take the time to ask them RUOK?

Late night live

NOW the Paris-Nice is over (it may be known as the race for the Sun but the hail, rain and gale force winds challenged that moniker), those of us who tuned in at midnight have caught up on sleep and the eyes Northern Rivers riders are turning closer to home with the Tour de Brisbane on April 14. This fundraiser for the Amy Gillett Foundation aims to improve cycle safety and reverse the rend of serious injury to riders. More info at tourdebrisbanw.org

Local clubs

MEANWHILE, remember there are some sensational local clubs and riding groups which welcome cyclists across the road, cyclic-cross, mountain one and social ride spectrum.

Getting together with other cyclists will improve your skills, knowledge and help support your local club.

You don't have to race to be a cyclist, just keep turning the pedals!

