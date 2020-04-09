Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison where he will give 'unprecedented insight' into his legal battles.
George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison where he will give 'unprecedented insight' into his legal battles.
Crime

George Pell to give TV interview

by Phoebe Loomes
9th Apr 2020 6:54 PM

Cardinal George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison this week.

The Cardinal is set to talk about his time in prison and the long legal battle he went through before he walked free on Tuesday.

Pell will speak to Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt next Tuesday night, and will reportedly offer "unprecedented insight" into his life before being released from prison.

George Pell will give an interview a week after his release from prison.
George Pell will give an interview a week after his release from prison.

"Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt will conduct the interview after spending years covering the story and reporting issues with the original convictions," Sky News reported.

Cardinal Pell was released from Barwon Prison on Tuesday after the High Court granted leave to his appeal.

Pell had previously been sentenced for historic sex offences against two choirboys. The five charges dated back to the 1990s.

This interview will air on Sky News Australia at 7pm on Tuesday, April 14.

Originally published as George Pell to give TV interview

cardinal george pell child sex abuse court crime television

Just In

    Foxtel slashes jobs

    Foxtel slashes jobs
    • 9th Apr 2020 8:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NORPA secures four-year funding

        premium_icon NORPA secures four-year funding

        News THE Federal Government confirmed $1,295,000 over four years for NORPA from 2021.

        EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        premium_icon EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        News HOW often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you’ve...

        NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        News REVEALED: We name the white collar criminals who have secretly stolen thousands of...

        How do we reset the tourism industry?

        premium_icon How do we reset the tourism industry?

        Opinion “AMONG the chaos and devastation from this global health crisis, an opportunity...