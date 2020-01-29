Generous Lismore shoppers help kids get back to school

GIVING THANKS: Lismore Shopping Square's manager Karen Hugg and operations manager Matthew Doherty collect the final Operation Backpack donations with Vinnies worker Melanie Hardie (centre) and her son Charlie Hall. Photo: Contributed

IT HAS been another successful year for Operation Backpack, a scheme designed to help make going back to school that little bit easier for families.

Operation Backpack’s founding organisation Vinnies has expressed gratitude to Lismore Shopping Square and the many shoppers who gave to the Operation Backpack appeal, which has helped several hundred local families provide their primary-aged children with essential back-to-school supplies for the start of the 2020 school year.

Priority is being given to schools in areas affected by the bushfires.

Donated school items included backpacks, pens, pencils and textas, exercise books, lunch boxes and water bottles.

These donations were given to the appeal by shoppers at Lismore Shopping Square throughout January and have been distributed by St Vincent de Paul Society community workers.

Vinnies’ Linda Williams and Lismore Shopping Square’s Karen Hugg thanked shoppers for their generosity, saying this year’s appeal was even more successful than last year’s, which secured more than $12,000 supplies in 2019.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped out,” Ms Williams said.

“Vinnies assists many local families who are doing it tough, and the recent fires have made life even more difficult.

“It’s so important for kids returning or starting school to have the right equipment from day one, and Vinnies is in close touch with local primary schools in areas of identified social need.

“We really appreciate the ongoing commitment of Lismore Shopping Square and everyone who shops locally.”

Ms Hugg said Lismore Shopping Square was thrilled to be able to host the Operation Backpack appeal again in 2020.

“The appeal is a wonderful partnership between a major retail complex and one of Australia’s most respected charities,” she said.

“We are so pleased to be helping local families in need, especially those impacted by the bushfires.”