Generous landlord reduces commercial rent by 40 per cent

Cottage Collection's Lisa Burton is grateful for the rent reduction. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK.

Cottage Collection's Lisa Burton is grateful for the rent reduction. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK.

FOURTEEN commercial tenants in Casino have a generous landlord who is reducing their rent by 40 per cent from the beginning of April.

The School of Arts building houses 14 commercial tenants who will have their rent reduced from April 1 until June 30.

School of Arts secretary Paul Mulherin said it was to assist tenants in the economic circumstances they are experiencing during the coronavirus crisis.

"Our attitude is that businesses are doing it tough and this is our contribution to the stimulus," Mr Mulherin said.

"We are a not for profit organisation and we have reasonable reserves to call on", he said.

>>> Dramatic scenes as the QLD border closes

>>> LATEST coronavirus updates from the Northern Rivers

Cottage Collection is one of the businesses to benefit.

Owner Lisa Burton said she was truly grateful for the rent reduction in these difficult times.

"I'm hoping to make some online sales to cover the rent," Ms Burton said of the gifts, homewares, clothes and children's toys she stocks.

"We are closing temporarily from Saturday at noon, until things sort out virus wise."

>>> Mental health care more important than ever

She knows the road ahead won't be easy.

"Of course with minimal to no sales and bills coming in it is going to be difficult but we are fighters, Casino has proven this over last six months," she said.

School of Arts has closed their public library but members can continue to pick up and return books between 9am-noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

With flexible borrowing periods to suit individual circumstances, books can be ordered via email at schoolofarts@westnet.com.au or by phoning 6662 6912.