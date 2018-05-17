Gemfest sparkles again

CRYSTAL GAZING: Jenny Vryenhoek of the Lismore Gem and Lapidary Club with one of the crystals that will be on show at the Lismore Gemfest.

THIS year's Lismore Gem and Lapidary Club will hold the 28th annual Gemfest at the Lismore showground this weekend and it promises to be another fun-filled event with plenty of stalls from which to choose a variety of gems and crystals.

There will be a variety of jewellery, gold, sapphires, opals and rare fossils on offer at the two-day show.

There will be great kids' activities including sand sieving and fossicking for precious gems.

Raffles will be drawn continually over the course of the weekend and there will be lucky gate prizes to be won.

A variety of food and drink stalls will be operating.

Gemfest will run from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and from 9am until 3pm on Sunday.

"Come along and enjoy a fun outing," Lismore Gem and Lapidary Club vice president Jenny Vryenhoek said.

"It is a great and inexpensive way to spend your weekend so come and join us.''

Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children (under five years free).