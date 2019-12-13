Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Asthma trial could save lives

by Olivia Shying
13th Dec 2019 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Geelong researchers will lead a groundbreaking new trial that could save lives and significantly reduce the number of young children hospitalised with severe asthma.

Deakin University and Barwon Health will lead an Australia-wide clinical trial to test if an immunostimulant reduces wheezing illnesses in preschoolers.

The research is funded under a $1.7 million National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) grant.

Lead researcher Professor Peter Vuillermin said asthma was the most common reason young children ended up in hospital.

He said if not treated correctly some asthma cases could be fatal.

"Other than ventolin we have no other treatment that is proven to be effective in preventing hospital admissions," Prof Vuillermin said.

He said there was sufficient evidence that showed children living in rural settings were less likely to develop wheezing illness that their urban counterparts.

"There is evidence that children living in a microbe-rich environment - children exposed to farming livestock - are at a reduced risk of being hospitalised with wheezing effect," Prof Vuillermin said. "There is some evidence that this protective effect is from the microorganisms."

MORE NEWS

WHICH GEELONG SCHOOL TOPPED VCE?

GEELONG NIGHTCLUB MOGUL OUT OF LAMBYS

DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER OCEAN GROVE CRASH

To try and replicate this protection the research team will examine if giving children, who have been hospitalised with asthma, a 12-month dose of immune medication OM-85 will lead to a reduction in readmissions.

Under the trial the Children's Inpatient Research Collaboration of Australia and New Zealand (CIRCAN) team will conduct research on 2000 children in 25 hospitals across Australia.

The children will be given either OM-85 or a placebo.

More Stories

Show More
asthma deakin university geelong

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Give new life to pre-loved toys

        Give new life to pre-loved toys

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents are urged to shop for pre-loved toys this Christmas

        When their grandma swore, this family knew they had to run

        premium_icon When their grandma swore, this family knew they had to run

        Environment The Wright family had to take their animals as fire hit.

        $1.2m plan to block water for drought stricken farmers

        premium_icon $1.2m plan to block water for drought stricken farmers

        Weather NSW drought: State hatches $1.2m plan to dam Lachlan River.

        Do you need company this Christmas?

        Do you need company this Christmas?

        News IF YOU are homeless, alone or in need of company on Christmas Day, The Winsome and...