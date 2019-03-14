Menu
Login
A 13-year-old girl has not been seen since Monday.
A 13-year-old girl has not been seen since Monday.
News

Gayndah teenager not seen for three days

14th Mar 2019 7:41 PM

A GAYNDAH teenager who was last seen on Monday could have been travelling to Caboolture. 

The girl, aged 13, was was seen on March in Meson St according to Queensland Police, but hasn't been seen since and has not contacted her family. 

"Concerns are held for her welfare as her behaviour is out of character," police said in a statement.

"She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 160cms tall and has a slim build and blonde hair."

Anyone who has seen the girl has been urged to contact police.

editors picks missing person
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Community "We do love to have a good complain, a whinge or a bit of blaming and election times are excellent times to do this”

    Things here are different now

    Things here are different now

    Community 'Watching coastal boom from traditional city like Lismore was hard'

    'Politics In The Pub'

    'Politics In The Pub'

    Community crowd gathers at the Rous Hotel to hear about compassion in politics

    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Community Local women's health centre gets five abortion inquiries a month