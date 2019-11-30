Menu
Gay cops win landmark drug test case

by Derrick Krusche
30th Nov 2019 10:39 AM
Four gay officers will seek compensation after winning an anti-discrimination case against NSW Police because they were subjected to drug testing due to their sexuality.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal yesterday ruled in favour of Steven Rapisarda, Shane Housego, Christopher Sheehy and Christian McDonald, finding a superior officer was "motivated, consciously or unconsciously, to make the complaints … by reason of their homosexuality."

The four officers were stationed at Newtown Police Station in 2015 when Superintendent Simon Hardman referred them to the professional standards command to undergo drug testing.

All four officers returned negative results.

The four officers were stationed at Newtown Police Station in 2015.

Mr Hardman - now employed as University of Sydney's head of campus security - said in a signed document that he suspected them taking illicit drugs because they formed a "close-knit friendship group of homosexual like-minded" officers.

"George, Christian and Christopher are also notorious for their promiscuity," he said.

All four officers gave evidence they heard homophobic slurs being used by fellow police at Newtown station.

NSW Police in a statement said it was reviewing the decision and considering its response. The matter will return to the tribunal on December 10, when the officers will seek damages for financial and emotional damage.

