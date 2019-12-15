Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Gatton woman killed in hit and run

15th Dec 2019 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GATTON woman has been killed in a hit and run incident overnight, with the vehicle involved still unknown.

Police are appealing for information to identify the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run incident at Hatton Vale Saturday night.

Sometime between 10.30pm and 11.00pm a woman was struck by a vehicle that was travelling westbound on the Warrego highway about 200m east of the Shell service station.

It is believed the woman, a 36-year-old from Gatton, was with another person walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road.

The woman died at the scene.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal crash gatton hatton vale hit and run
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How this garden is bringing cheaper power to the community

        premium_icon How this garden is bringing cheaper power to the community

        News NEW ‘solar garden’ is an Australian first, with big benefits for social housing tenants and community organisations.

        Woman sentenced for defrauding government of $25K

        premium_icon Woman sentenced for defrauding government of $25K

        Crime Leanne Crowder defrauded money from the government.

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        News THE much-needed rain is a mixed blessing on the fireground, with cloudy conditions...

        Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        premium_icon Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        News The Harris’ have exciting plans for town’s much loved movie theatre