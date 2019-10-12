CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS: Vicki and Geoff Pye's river-side park-like garden at Coraki took out the crowing accolade of 2019 Grand Champion,

INSPIRED by her mother who is still "beautifully gardening,” Vicki and her husband Geoff Pye, have taken out the region's top gardening accolade.

Last week the pair were named the 2019 Grand Champion winners.

Vicki is a member of the Coraki and District Garden Club and is a garden judge.

"I am very tough on myself and I am very surprised to have won,” she said.

"As over the years I have been privileged to have visited many stunning gardens in the area.”

Vicki said her garden which is 22 years old, is "a very designed garden.”

She said it is divided into a series of 'garden rooms' , featuring a lawn which opens down to the river.

Vicki who hails from a cooler climate, said when they built their home, they inherited some gorgeous trees including a few established jacarandas.

"I grow what I love, so its not a tropical garden at all, it's more precise closer to the house and as you move through, it becomes more relaxed,” she said.

"My mother is my biggest influence, at age 84 she is still gardening beautifully at Bathurst.”

Vicki said the garden also features a potanger with herbs and vegetables.

"We also have mass plantings including big swathes of agapanthus and Louisiana iris, and a few shrubs such as a deciduous white japonica,” she said.

"Our all-white courtyard has iceberg roses, little daisies and gardenia varieties.”