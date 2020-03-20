Garden shop ‘oasis’ helps Lismore residents grow their own food

GOING GREEN: Lismore Garden Centre co-owner Emma Barnes and staff member Oli Blyth have been kept busy as people flocked to purchase vegetable seeds, seedlings, fruit trees, compost and potting mix to grow their own fresh food.

THERE’S a quiet revolution occurring in Lismore and it involves people taking responsibility for their own food supply.

While supermarkets are becoming places of frenzy and empty shelves, the Lismore Garden Centre is an oasis where people are looking for plants and advice to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs at home.

Co-owner Emma Barnes said since the COVID-19 situation hit, people were more concerned about having a reliable food supply, and the business had been overwhelmed with keen gardeners and those interested in starting a veggie patch.

“People are flocking in to purchase seeds, seedlings and fruit trees,” she said.

“They are saying to us the reality is that the food they want might not be in the supermarket and they want to grow their own.”

Ms Barnes said while early autumn was always a busy time for green-thumbs, the past few days had seen an big increase in people wanting advice on what to plant where and when.

“We have seen lots of new gardeners who have no knowledge but who are interested and open to learning how to grow plants,” she said.

“So we are giving out lots of advice and are happy to help where we can.”

And gardeners, while passionate about plants, are the perfect customers, she said.

“They are all in a very positive frame of mind,” Ms Barnes said.

“Some are a bit anxious, but in general they feel they are doing something really good they feel they should be doing anyway.”

Compost, potting mix and fruit trees are on the bestseller list, she said.

Salad greens, along with tomatoes, eggplants and zucchini will be featuring heavily on the menu in weeks to come.

And while they are not implementing a strict quota on what people can purchase, Ms Barnes said the staff were gently ensuring there was enough stock to share for customers.

Lismore Garden Centre is at 69 Union St, South Lismore.