Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW EVENT: The Back Alley Gallery in Lismore is set to be transformed for the Eat the Street garden party. Photo: Kate O'Neill
NEW EVENT: The Back Alley Gallery in Lismore is set to be transformed for the Eat the Street garden party. Photo: Kate O'Neill
News

Garden party set to make festival ‘one of the best yet’

Jackie Munro
1st Mar 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH new events and attractions being added each year, Lismore’s Eat the Street food festival just gets better.

Lismore City Council’s acting city manager Nathan Dee said for this year, organisers have planned a new luxurious affair, the Eat the Street garden party in the iconic Back Alley Gallery.

For the first time, the Back Alley Gallery will be transformed into a private retreat, giving festival attendees the option to escape the crowds and relax in a laid-back atmosphere with live music, a private bar, private facilities and lots of seating.

“We are really looking forward to running the garden party in conjunction with this year’s Norco Eat the Street,” Mr Dee said.

“A private area for people to relax and soak in the festival’s atmosphere has been missing in previous years and we are excited to develop this initiative for 2020.”

Mr Dee said with a “great selection of local foods, live music, cooking demos and entertainment, the addition of the garden party rounds out what is set to be one of the best Eat the Streets yet”.

The garden party will be held in the Back Alley Gallery as part of the 2020 Norco Eat the Street Festival on Saturday, March 14.

Tickets to the garden party are $50 and includes a $20 of food voucher to be spent throughout the festival.

More information can be found at www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.

back alley gallery eat the street lismore lismore lismore city council northern rivers whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helping to shape the city’s future

        Helping to shape the city’s future

        News ISAAC SMITH: This week’s column discusses the bright future ahead for the Lismore region

        Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        premium_icon Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        News BALLINA Rd was closed eastbound after Saturday's crash in Lismore.

        $25,000 reward on offer for missing dog

        premium_icon $25,000 reward on offer for missing dog

        Pets & Animals Owner's desperate bid to find missing pooch

        Five days of highway work ahead

        premium_icon Five days of highway work ahead

        News MOTORISTS are being urged to plan accordingly as highway work will mean reduced...