Garage sale to help raise funds for students

FOR THE KIDS: Modanville Public School's community garage sale will help raise funds for students. Amber Gibson

WHO doesn't love a garage sale?

Modanville Public School will be holding a special garage sale on Sunday, but P&C member Tracy Ward said there is more to the event than just a fundraiser.

Ms Ward said the students will be holding the event with the "intention to bring the community together” while also raising funds which can be used towards creating a new playground.

"We don't have a functional playground at the moment,” she said.

"Due to our small numbers and small numbers of teachers, we don't have the entire playground open for the students. We decided to create a new playground for the kids which will be accessible at all times.

"We're asking people for $20 to sell whatever they want, and that money will go towards the new playground.”

Ms Ward said the funds raised from stallholders fees will go towards helping create the new playground, and said the school have encouraged students to design their ideal playground.

"We decided to get the kids to design themselves an adventure playground, so there could be tipis, huts, big tyres and whatnot.

"The students have been putting together a gallery of ideas, but this garage sale will help make it a reality.”

Modanville Public School said the garage sale offers a wonderful chance to support the school, with entertainment, a sausage sizzle, a visit from the local fire brigade and much more.

"If you would like to come along and busk, come along and show off your skills,” she said.

"If you're looking for knick knacks or plants or whatnot, come out and enjoy the offerings.

"Help us make a playground and play space for our beautiful kids.”

The community garage sale will be held this Sunday at Modanville Public School from 8am until 2pm.