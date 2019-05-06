GoT’s next big showstopping moment

Fans are debating who may be the character to end it all for Queen Cersei.

WITH just three episodes of Game Of Thrones left to go, we still have two burning questions that must be answered.

Firstly, now the Night King is dead thanks to that shock move by Arya Stark, who will kill Cersei?

And after that, who will sit on the Iron Throne?

Queen Cersei is sitting pretty in King's Landing, with the remnants of the Lannister army, the Golden Company of Essos and Euron Greyjoy's fleet of Ironborn to protect her.

But there is a prophecy working against her, the warning from an old witch that she will die at the hands of the "Valonqar" or little brother, probably by being strangled.

In episode one of season eight she sent skilled sellsword Bronn north with orders to kill both Tyrion and Jaime, which is going to make them mad.

And, like the Night King, the heroes may well decide that the best way to defeat her army is to kill the leader.

So who will kill Cersei? Let's look at the contenders.

TYRION

He's already killed their father Tywin, after shooting him on the dunny with a crossbow. Crucially, he also strangled his true love Shae when he discovered her in Daddy's bed just before. So he does have some experience in killing that way. As a dwarf, he certainly qualifies as "little". There was some online debate about whether he was a true Lannister, with some fans thinking he's another secret Targaryen. But the show has not explored this, so unless it decides to whip that out at the last moment, it appears to be false. Another point - in the very first episode of the show, Jaime greets Tyrion as: "Little brother!" That's the Westerosi translation of "Valonqar", so was that a signal it has to be him?

JAIME

This would be an emotional moment if Jaime kills the woman he loves, the woman who is carrying their fourth child together. For that reason alone it would make for an amazing scene. Naturally it is also going to wreck Jaime, which would also tidy up the Jaime-Brienne-Tormund love triangle, leaving Brienne free to find comfort in the arms of the big Wildling. Dramatically it makes the most sense and Jaime could be so infuriated by Cersei's plan to kill him using his erstwhile friend Bronn that he storms south for revenge.

SOMEONE ELSE

Last week the show took George RR Martin's "Azor Azai" theory and stabbed it through the heart with a Valyrian dagger by getting Arya to kill the Night King. So it could just as easily dispense with the "Valonqar" theory as well. Daenerys could roast her alive, The Hound could kill her and his brother The Mountain or Arya could finish her Kill List and take out Cersei. If Bronn goes ahead and kills Jaime, Arya could take his face and do it in disguise. Or indeed use the face of Bronn, if he tries and fails in his role as assassin. That would technically fulfil the prophecy, at least.

Now all we need to know is, who will win the Iron Throne?

