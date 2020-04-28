A little-known trolley trick is going viral on TikTok. Credit: TikTok

A little-known trolley trick is going viral on TikTok. Credit: TikTok

There's no denying grocery shopping can be a stressful venture in the current pandemic, but a TikTok user may have just cracked the code in making your weekly shop a little more seamless.

Savvy shopper @EbonyHit has blown minds with a Woolworths hack that may change how self-serve shoppers go about their grocery trips forever.

The TikTok user solved a nagging problem for those who opt to take a trolley through the self-service aisle, pointing out that the small-sized shopping trolley slides effortlessly into the space next to the kiosk where customers would usually place a basket.

And she's been labelled a modern day hero for her simple - yet game changing - discovery.

In the now-viral footage, Ebony can be seen pushing the Woolworths shopping trolley cleanly into the gap next to the scanner, excitedly captioning the footage: "I just learnt the small trolley fits at Woolies self serve!"

Hundreds of shoppers were blown away by the seemingly obvious tip in the comments.

"This spun (me) out. My whole world has changed," wrote @tiltedwilts.

"Here I am blocking half the walkway," wrote another.

A Woolworths employee chimed in, revealing even they were unaware of the trolley trick.

"I work at Woolies at the check-outs and I didn't even know this," they said.

Another called for Ebony to be officially honoured for the hack.

"Australian of the Year!!" they wrote.

It's unclear if the trick works in other supermarket self check-outs, but the fact that not all heroes wear capes has never been made clearer.

Originally published as Game-changing grocery hack goes viral