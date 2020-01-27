GALLERY: ‘Outstanding’ citizens honoured

The 2022 Lismore Australia Day award recipients following the award ceremony at Lismore City Hall. Photo: Jackie Munro

A DECORATED police officer, local community stalwart and a rising netball star are just some of the Lismore region’s residents who were honoured yesterday.

Citizen of the Year David Henderson

Recognised for an ‘outstanding’ community service, Richmond Police District officer David Henderson was honoured as the Lismore citizen of the Year at the Australia Day ceremony yesterday at Lismore City Hall.

Mr Henderson has been a highly respected police officer for over 18 years and has worked at Casino and Lismore since January 2015.

Throughout his career he as has shown a real passion for his community, particularly towards helping young people.

Apart from the normal duties as a police officer, Mr Henderson teaches classes of local youth so they can obtain a learner drivers licence.

He has also been a Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighter for almost six years, attending dozens of local bush and house fires.

During the Rappville fire he saved a house by putting himself between a raging fire and a house, using only a rake to save the property.

Young Citizen of the Year Macy Butler

Miss Butler is equally passionate in both volunteering and playing sport; and she has represented Lismore in Netball, volunteers as a surf lifesaver, and is a keen water polo player.

Off the sports field, Miss Butler has been involved in numerous fundraising activities for various charities, including selling legacy badges.

Last December, she volunteered at Yodifee – a Marist Solidarity orphanage for disabled children in Cambodia – where she helped clean and paint the orphanage to improve the conditions of those who live there.

Services in the Community (Individual): Norm Robinson

Despite his age, Norm Robinson continues to serve his community with the energy and enthusiasm of someone half his age.

For 42 year, he devoted himself to teaching; first at Nimbin Central School before retiring from Lismore High School Principal as the most senior principal in NSW.

A member of the Lismore RSL Sub-branch, 41st Battalion and National Service Organisation, Norm continues to lead the 41st Battalion in the Anzac Day march.

Services in the Community (Group): Muslim Students’ Society SCU

Whether it is bush fire or flood, when the community is in crisis the Muslim Students at the Southern Cross University has reached out to help.

During the fires they contacted every possible student, both local and international, who live near bush fire affected areas, and those who had been evacuated with offers of food, shelter, transportation and space to store any belongings they could save.

Arts/cultural: Valerie Axtens

This is Valerie’s 35th year as secretary of the Lismore Eisteddfod and Musical Society and her 13th as Treasurer.

Last year, she helped to stage the society’s 107th eisteddfod which lasted for 21 days and showcased more than 2000 amateur performing arts competitors.

Choirs, musicians, dancers – soloists and troupes and students of the spoken word, came from many schools, colleges and private studios to enter these competitions which were staged in three different venues.

Sports team: St Carthage’s Primary School Rugby 10s Team

This team have represented St Carthage’s Primary School and Lismore Rugby Club with pride, great teamwork and sportsmanship.

They have had an outstanding season, culminating in winning the NSW Catholic Schools Rugby 10s Championships.

Teams from across NSW came together to compete in this tournament for the chance to be crowned NSW Catholic Schools State Champions.