Gallery hums with two new exhibitions

SHOW STOPPER: Hobie Porter at the opening of Unnatural History: The Tower Hill Project at The Lismore Regional Gallery.

SHOW STOPPER: Hobie Porter at the opening of Unnatural History: The Tower Hill Project at The Lismore Regional Gallery. Sophie Moeller

IT WAS a packed house at The Lismore Regional Gallery last week for the opening of two new exhibitions at the new art space.

Hundreds turned up to be introduced to the work of leading local artist Hobie Porter, who has re-produced the work of 19th century master, Eugene von Guerard.

Unnatural History: The Tower Hill Project reproduces the 1855 landscape painting that underpinned the restoration of this piece of Victorian coast in the 1960s.

In a number of representations, Porter superimposes images of flora and feathers and artefacts onto the landscape showing man's relationship with the natural environment in the intervening 160 years.

"Tower Hill enables me to play with ideas about what constitutes a native environment as opposed to a foreign one. It is a complex story of microcosms that has been playing out across Australian colonisation,” Mr Porter said.

He described the new regional gallery as "a fantastic addition to Lismore's vibrant art culture which gave artists an opportunity and platform to show their work”.

Denise N Rall and Barbara Somerville The Lismore Regional Gallery for the opening of The Lismore Embroiderer's Guild exhibition and Hobie Porter's Tower Hill Project. Sophie Moeller

Pearl, Perle, Purl: Celebrating 30 Years of Stitch is the other exhibition by the Lismore and District Group of the Embroiderer's Guild of NSW.

The exhibition invited members to interpret the theme of 'pearl'.

The Lismore Embroiderer's Guild exhibition at The Lismore Regional Gallery. Sophie Moeller

Included are past winners from the Margaret Oppen Memorial Prize for Excellence in Embroidery.

The Embroiderer's Guild NSW was formed in 1957 as a branch of the Guild in London. There are now 1800 members. Local members meet three times a week in Lismore. Their aim is to maintain a high standard of design and and technique in embroidery.

Friends and public gather at The Lismore Regional Gallery for the opening of The Lismore Embroiderer's Guild exhibition and Hobie Porter's Tower Hill Project. Sophie Moeller

NOTE: This weekend is the last chance for patrons to see the international exhibition Eurovisions: Contemporary Art from The Goldberg Collection.