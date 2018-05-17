Future is green for Lismore basketball

IT WAS great to attend the opening of Lismore Basketball's Greening the Stadium project on Monday night.

Our community is very aware of the need to be environmentally friendly. This is why I was very happy to provide a $12,000 grant to Lismore Basketball Association.

This allowed them to install a grid-connected solar system with the possibility of a battery storage system, solar hot water and drop hammer fans at either end of the stadium.

Every light at the stadium - inside and out - has also been replaced with low-energy lighting, which will reduce the association's power bill.

My congratulations to Cheryl Amor and her hard-working team at the stadium - they have done a terrific job.

There was great news for older members of our community in last week's budget.

The Government will fund an additional 14,000 In-Home Aged Care places on top of the extra 6000 we have already funded this year.

This is important as it allows people to remain living in their own homes with support rather than being forced to move into an Aged Care facility.

The Government is investing $2.4billion to make life-changing medicines more affordable.

A script for Spinraza, which treats the devastating illness spinal muscular atrophy, will now cost a maximum $39.50 (and just $6.40 for pensioners and concession card holders), instead of $367,850 a year.

We have also listed Kisqai for women with breast cancer, which previously cost patients $71,820 a year.

The Budget contained many measures to ease the financial burden on local families and create jobs, ranging from tax relief to improved support for childcare.

Importantly, we did this while putting the budget on track to a return to surplus next year.