Furious woman’s ‘hair removal’ revenge plot

An outraged woman has taken revenge on her cheating partner in the most devious ways.

Twitter user Kianna uploaded a video showing all the ways her sister Becca retaliated against her partner after he strayed - including how she swapped shower gel for hair removal cream.

The caption said: "Sisters boyfriend cheated on her after having been together over a year and meeting her kids, her Snapchat has me in a kink."

The first way the scorned woman exacted revenge was by wiping his toothbrush in the toilet.

Next she poured away his favourite Lynx shower gel and added Veet hair removal cream inside the empty bottle.

Taking "one of his most prized possession" - a top from Stone Island - she then snipped through the garment using a pair of scissors.

And she didn't stop there. Becca then added bleach to a mug before using it to paint the letters on a top that read: "I am…." followed by a large penis.

She also snipped holes in his boxers and decided to leave him a sticky present in his trainers.

Becca also filmed herself melting chocolate in a mug in the microwave before smearing it inside his shoes.

In another pair of sneakers, the scorned girlfriend added yoghurt for him to find.

Getting creative, she also added chilli powder to other shower products and then wiped what appeared to be a toilet brush on his football shirt.

Since posting to Twitter, Kianna's video has racked up more than 5.1 million views from people who are incredulous at Becca's antics.

One person joked: "She seems to have taken it really well."

Another added: "So she's cheated on AND is gonna have a law suit. 2020 starting strong for her."

And one wrote: "Forget the cost … get a restraining order, this girl has issues."

