Neighbour destroys ‘sexy’ lawn display

A feud has erupted between a mother and her dentist neighbour after she labelled his unusual Easter garden decorations "disgusting" and "offensive".

American Desiree Shepstone took a pair of garden shears to the display, which featured mannequins dressed in skimpy Playboy Bunny costumes surrounded by giant Easter eggs, after a local TV station turned up to film it.

"I have a son and he's 16 years old, he is a good boy and he does not need to be seeing this every time I pick him up from school," Ms Shepstone told PIX11.

The bizarre scene played out on the front lawn of Wayne Gangi's dental office in Grove St, New Jersey.

Dr Wayne Gangi's Playboy Easter bunny lawn extravaganza display in all its glory. Picture: Twitter

According to locals, Dr Gangi is widely known for his holiday displays, especially on Halloween, but Ms Shepstone said this one crossed a line.

Others residents defended the dentist, saying his decorations usually brought the community together.

"He has the right to do whatever he wants to do - it's his property," one neighbour told PIX11.

Upon discovering Ms Shepstone had mutilated his scantily dressed dolls, Dr Gangi said he planned to apply for a restraining order to prevent further attacks.

Dr Gangi said his display was nothing to do with Easter but to honour the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s birthday. Picture: PIX11

He claimed criticism the scene was blasphemous was misguided since it was not even about Easter. In fact, it was to mark what would have been the 93rd birthday of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017.

"My staff helped me put the characters out on the lawn and unfortunately there was a total spin on me attacking the celebration of Easter - it just wasn't true," Dr Gangi told the station.

"This isn't the first time I had a problem with her," he said of Ms Shepstone, adding he plans to resurrect the display as soon as possible.