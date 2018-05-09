Funds to protect two frog species

Dr David Newell (Southern Cross University) and Nationals' candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin welcome funding to protect two threatened frog species.

Dr David Newell (Southern Cross University) and Nationals' candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin welcome funding to protect two threatened frog species.

THE New South Wales Government has leapt in to support vital research to help protect two native frog species.

Almost $150,000 has been allocated for conservation projects for the Fleay's Barred Frog and the Richmond Range Mountain Frog.

This funding delivered through the Saving Our Species program will complement and boost existing work being done by Southern Cross University's Dr David Newell and the Office of Environment and Heritage.

Dr Newell and his team have been monitoring these two frog species to better understand their habitat and the diseases impacting their survival.

This project will see frogs tagged and recaptured over time to assess the presence of a deadly fungus.

There is exciting times ahead for Lismore's Library thanks to the recent announcement $198,000 will be spent to renovate the important service.

The money which has been allocated through the Public Library Infrastructure Grant program will cover the instillation of mobile shelving, smaller service desks and comfortable furniture.

The latest round of the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program has opened and I would encourage all community organisations to apply.

This funding round supports new or upgraded community facilities across arts and culture, emergency preparedness, and sport and recreation.

Arts & Culture: $50,000 to $200,000 available per project

Emergency Preparedness: $10,000 to $200,000 available per project

Sport & Recreation: $100,000 to $300,000 available per project

Applications for the next round of Infrastructure Grants are open from May 1-21.

For more information including details on how to apply for grants, visit www.responsiblegambling. nsw.gov.au.