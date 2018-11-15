Funding plans to divert floods

FUNDING: Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro (third from left) in Lismore to announce $8.2m of funding. (From left) Austin Curtain, council general manager Shelley Oldham, Mr Barilaro, Thomas George, Cr Bill Moorhouse, Mayor Isaac Smith, LCCI president Rodney Jenkins and Rous Country Council chair Keith Williams.

A PROJECT worth $8.2million would help safeguard the Lismore community, according to Deputy Premier John Barilaro who announced the project last week.

Mr Barilaro said the plan was "shovel ready” and would help make Lismore better prepared for future floods.

He said the $8.2million funding would help to safeguard the community, increase disaster resilience and boost business confidence.

Stage one of the Lismore Flood Mitigation plan involves the excavation of 410,000 cubic metres of soil from behind the airport to channel Leycester Creek overflow into the flood

plain.

This means the overflow will travel around Lismore Airport before re-entering the river system below the city.

"Lismore City Council and the community have worked together with the NSW Government on flood prevention following the recovery effort,” Mr Barilaro said.

"That is the reason this project has already received the necessary approvals and is shovel-ready.”

The minister was accompanied by Lismore MP Thomas George, Nationals' candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin and representatives from Rous County Council, Lismore Council, Lismore Business Chamber and the Lismore Citizens Flood Review.

"This announcement would not have been possible without the efforts of Austin Curtin, whose flood campaign reinforced to the government there was community support for this project,” Mr George said.

In March 2017, Tropical Cyclone Debbie delivered extreme rainfall across northern NSW towns, causing the Wilson River to peak at 11.6 metres and breach the flood levee, resulting in two-metre high floodwaters engulfing the Lismore CBD.

"The community, local businesses, Lismore City Council, emergency services volunteers, the NSW Government Flood Recovery coordinator and support services did an incredible job getting the region back on its feet,” Mr George said.

"This excavation will hopefully give all stakeholders more time to assess their evacuation options in future flood events.”

The council's general manager, Shelley Oldham, said the funding was great news and would be a significant attraction to assure new businesses to the city.

"I think Lismore is full of latent potential and a problem has been the flood, it's a confidence factor,” Ms Oldham said.

"Now we are definitely open for business and looking at developing a broad and long-reaching development strategy and thinking about the business we want to attract here,” she said.