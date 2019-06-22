Fun times ahead for Waller’s budding Star

Funstar (left) scooted along the rail to edge out Leviathan at Royal Randwick. Picture: AAP

Funstar (left) scooted along the rail to edge out Leviathan at Royal Randwick. Picture: AAP

LET the fun begin.

Funstar, prepared by the trainer of Winx and ridden by the rider of Takeover Target, was being hailed as "racing's next thing" after she kept her unbeaten record in order with her second straight win, this time at Royal Randwick on Saturday .

The two-year-old daughter of Cox Plate winner Adelaide and half-sister to Group 1 winner Youngstar carried a boom of atomic proportions going into Saturday's race after a Winx-like win on debut at the midweeks.

Despite her media presence in the build-up to Saturday's race, Funstar drifted from odds-on to start at $2.

Unlike at Canterbury, where Funstar was back in the field and out of trouble, jockey Jay Ford was able to position her much handier in behind the speed.

The box seat almost turned sour for Ford, who kept his nerve, driving the filly through a narrow gap and gaining the ascendancy in the run to the line.

"I had my first sit on her last week at trackwork and she is a very talented horse,'' Ford said.

"When the fields came out I would have rather drawn the outside barrier than barrier one.

"It was a slowly run race and I had a lapful of horse but I was just in behind the leaders and the two other main chances were 'outside leader' and 'one one' so I had to wait for something to happen and fortunately the little gap opened up and she darted through.

"Even though the margin wasn't there it was a dominant win.''

Funstar, like her older sibling Youngstar, races in the colours of Inglis family patriarch John Inglis, whose son Arthur is a part-owner of both gallopers.

Inglis, wife Charlotte and their daughters, had a perfect view of the finish on Saturday, celebrating the win with a mixture of excitement and relief.

"I suppose she has had a bit of hype on her after she won but you do wonder whether it was just a midweek maiden in the middle of the winter but she seems to have gone on with that form and let's hope she goes on with it even better,'' Arthur Inglis said.

"She will go out very briefly and come back for the early spring fillies races.''

Arthur Inglis with wife Charlotte and daughters Antoinette and Alexandra are set to have some fun with Funstar. Picture: AAP

Waller, who was in Brisbane on Group 1 duties, has made no secret of his high regard for Funstar.

"Whether Chris has seen (her talent) at trackwork or in the trials or is getting info from her trackwork riders, he has been pretty confident and pretty bullish about her from her first trials,'' Inglis said.

"She is bred to run a mile and more and you would think that the autumn would see the best of her. I'd like to see her in the Oaks here, wouldn't that be great.''