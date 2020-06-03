Fuel prices stable ahead of the long weekend

NORTHERN Rivers residents are experiencing some relief at the bowser, with petrol prices stabilising heading into the long weekend.

Last week, prices were predicted to start rising, but Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay have only seen slight increases to fuel in the past week.

“Looking around the Northern Rivers area, what is reassuring and is good news is petrol seems to have been stable over the last week, so we were expecting some nominal rises but we haven’t seen many of them,” NRMA spokesperson, Bridget Ahern, said.

“A couple of areas have had one or two cent increases but a lot of them have had their lowest price stay low.”

The only area of concern in the Northern Rivers is Casino which has the largest gap in fuel pricing in the region.

According to the NRMA, Casino’s highest price sits at 132 cents per litre while the lowest price is 107 cents per litre, which is a significant differential for consumers.

“There is a huge gap between the cheapest and most expensive fuel there … the most expensive is sitting at $1.32 and the cheapest is at a $1.07,” Ms Ahern said.

“That’s a 25 cent gap which would save you about $15 at the bowser … whether that’s the petrol station deciding to up their price and encouraging everyone else to do so or it could just be an outlier.”

However, in areas like Lismore, that gap is at two cents which ensures consumers receive a fair deal.

Heading into the long weekend, prices are expected to remain stable but consumers should do their research to ensure service stations are not taking advantage of the increased car presence.

“The message is be aware that there are petrol stations out there which aren’t charging a fair price and don’t give them your business,” Ms Ahern said.

For the instant fuel price information, see the myNRMA app or the fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au website.