From paramedic to one of the country's top songwriters

LISMORE based singer/songwriter Brendan Smoother has been recognised at the Australian Songwriters Association's National Songwriting Awards with a second place in the rock/indie category for his charting hit Gypsy Girl.

He also received a third-place win with Behind The Seen in the ballad category.

It also took out a NCEIA Dolphin award (2017) and The Tamworth Songwriters Association - Country Blues award earlier this year.

Smoother said Gypsy Girl was inspired by his morning coffee run to a cafe in Lismore and the staff that work there, and something he constructed lyrically while driving up the coast sipping on his coffee.

He said the win was an inspiring moment in his twenty-year career which has seen him juggle being a paramedic, family man and songwriter.

"It is so tantalising, that I could have won, seeing as I was off by one song," he said.

"They announce a top 10 at the ASA's National Songwriting Awards because it is such a huge competition, and there are thousands of entries and to get in the top 10 is an honour, let alone get a second place."

"It was a really, really good feeling just to know that my song is there right at the top of the list of hundreds and hundreds of songs in that particular category."

Gypsy Girl came off a twelve-track album he recorded and put out last year.

He wrote seven of them on his own, with four co-writes and one cover on the album.

"It was my first opportunity to record a full album and I was really chuffed to be able to do that."

It had two wins at the Tamworth Songwriters Awards, plus an Australian Songsalive! Memorial Song win.

Seven of the tracks were recorded up in Hervey Bay with a producer named Rob McKay and three of the tracks were then recorded down in Sydney with Gypsy Girl being recorded with Michael Carpenter at Love Hz Studios.

Smoother, who grew up on the NSW South Coast, has made Lismore home for the past 20 years where he and his wife Cheryl have raised their three children.

His music career has endured ebbs and flows with the demands of a full time role as a paramedic with the ambulance service.

The songwriter released an EP in 2015 followed up by a full debut album In The Meantime just last year.

Having played recently at the esteemed Gympie Music Muster, plus many other festivals across the year, Smoother will return once again to the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

Smoother's music can be found on iTunes and various streaming platforms, CD's are available from www.brendansmoother.com, via bandcamp or email brendansmoother@gmail.com