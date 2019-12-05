From carols to music, what’s on this week

Norpa 2019/2020 season launch

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore tomorrow from 7pm. Free.

As the region faces the aftermath of devastating fires, join Norpa to celebrate the power of community, connection and live performance.

Norpa will launch its 2019/2020 season with new local collaborations and incredible national and international works Norpa is bringing to the region, along with performances and insights from special guest artists.

After the launch the party continues in The Studio with Sofiella & The Handsome Husbands. This is a free event for the community brought to you by NORPA and Kate Stroud of Dusty Attic Music Lounge.

Backyard music series

At The Quad, 11 Rural St, Lismore tomorrow from 5.30pm-7.30pm. Free.

The Quad’s Our Backyards series is thrilled to present Angie Hudson.

Since Angie released her debut EP Opens she received triple J rotation and was praised by Roots n All presenter Nkechi Anele.

Come and listen to this acoustic set, and enjoy this languid December evening with Angie at The Quad.

The Channon Craft Market

At Coronation Park, Terania St, The Channon Saturday from 8.30am-4pm. Free.

The Channon Craft Market is known as the longest running market in the region and most colourful and vibrant in Australia.

It is also a popular must-see for thousands of interstate and international visitors.

Market-goers are entertained with a music act which performs from a marquee on the oval.

As people make their way around the perimeter stalls they are destined to come across an interesting busking act or two. Chairs and tables among the shade of the established trees in Coronation Park provide delightful alfresco areas from which to make forays into the delicious and aromatic food stall offerings.

Big Sing 2019

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore Sunday from 3pm. Adult $45, concession $40.

This Big Sing 2019 will feature Carmina Burana, with guest conductor Emily Cox.

In what has become an annual tradition, Byron Music Society presents Carmina Burana as its 2019 big sing.

Singers and instrumentalists from all around the region come together for an intense weekend of rehearsals, culminating in a fantastic performance of choir, children’s choir, and orchestra on Sunday afternoon.

Carmina Burana is a scenic collection of bawdy songs about the fickleness of fortune and wealth, the ephemeral nature of life, the joy of the return of spring, and the pleasures and perils of drinking, gluttony, gambling, and lust.

Composed in 1935 and 1936 by Carl Orff, Carmina Burana is based on 24 poems from the medieval collection Carmina Burana.

Carols in the Heart

At Crozier Field, Magellan St, Lismore Sunday from 4.30pm. Free.

It’s time for one of Lismore’s most heartwarming events ‘Shopbaby Carols in the Heart’.

Come on down to Crozier Field on Sunday for an evening of song, celebration and live entertainment, with a special performance from one of Australia’s most celebrated country artists Adam Harvey.

Come and sing along to some of your favourite Christmas carols along with Santa, face painting and a jumping castle.

There will be a wide variety of food and drink stalls. Dogs are not permitted.