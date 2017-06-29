Friendship rescheduled for October

This year's Lismore Friendship Festival has been moved to October 1.

DISAPPOINTMENT was the word, when organisers of the Lismore's Piazza in the Park had to cancel the 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival for last weekend.

The lastest bout of inclement weather played too much havoc with their plans.

All is not lost however, and in consultation with council staff and festival stakeholders from around the region, the festival will happen on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Spinks Park.

This will offer a late spring feel for the community celebrations and daylight saving will encourage people to stay into the early evening to enjoy the various cultural activities, including authentic Italian food, wine, music, dancing and family activities.

Volunteers, guests, stallholders and performers were disappointed with the cancellation of the event last week but they have all resolved to make the new date a spectacular experience for locals and visitors to the city.

Their support for the Festival's bid for city revitalisation and its acknowledgement of the relationship between Lismore and our Italian partners in Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto is a boost.

Popular Italian entertainer Domenico will return, as will the special guests of the festival, the Italian Consul general Arturo Arcano and Armando Gardiman lawyer and social justice advocate.

The inaugural tug-o-war will be a feature and time now exists for teams to prepare for this major aspect of the festivities.