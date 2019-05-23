Friendship Festival bans plastic in Piazza

THIS year's Lismore Friendship Festival's Piazza in the Park is joining the global momentum to reduce plastic waste at public events and is encouraging environmentally friendly packaging only.

Together with Lismore City Council (LCC), the Friendship Festival will avoid waste generation and encourage recycling by providing bin stations to collect and separate organics, recycling and landfill.

For the process to be successful, festival organisers are asking stallholders to cooperate.

Food stallholders who already use sugarcane, wooden, bamboo and cardboard plates, cutlery and tubs these can all go into the composting bins. Cardboard packaging folded for wheelie bins will be collected during the day.

There will be a water tank so guests can fill their own water bottles as there will be no selling of water in plastic bottles. Special Friendship Festival keep cups will be on sale at the Information Tent in the Piazza in the Park along with water bottles to help all guests contribute to diminishing the waste.

The Friendship Festival will take place on Sunday, June 23 in Spinks Park, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

