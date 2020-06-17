Menu
Crowds break through the police line at the scene of the investigation. Picture: Tony Gough
Crime

Friends says teen was ambushed, stabbed by group of thugs

by Josh Fagan
17th Jun 2020 4:58 AM
A teenager was killed on Tuesday afternoon, stabbed to death in Deer Park in Melbourne's northwest as he made his way home from school.

Grieving friends of the 16-year-old described the boy as a "bubbly" and "bright" student.

The friends described how a group of thugs wielding knives and baseball bats ambushed him outside Brimbank Shopping Centre about 4pm.

The friends claimed those responsible for the attack were part of a gang who called themselves the "BH" or "The Brotherhood".

 

 

 

Police said up to 10 assailants were involved in the attack and six males were arrested after they ran from the scene.

They were being interviewed by detectives on Tuesday night.

The victim had been at school at Victoria University Secondary College on Tuesday and was heading home when he was stabbed, family friend Tatyana Taufa said.

She said the life was cut short by "idiots".

"It's just stupid. He's gone way too soon," Ms Taufa said on Tuesday night.

"It's heartbreaking to see yet another one of our own gone to the ignorance of others trying to prove to themselves and their mates that being in a gang is the way to live."

 

Police break up a scuffle at the scene of the teen’s death. Picture: Tony Gough
A brief altercation at the scene ended with a number of people wrestling in the middle of the road. Picture: Tony Gough
Crowds break through the police line at Brimbank Shopping Centre. Picture: Tony Gough
Police at the scene where the teen was killed. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Ms Taufa said the boy was not affiliated with any gangs.

She said he was a friendly boy who enjoyed rugby, and attending the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with his family.

"He was very bubbly, very funny, always putting a smile on other people's faces," she said.

Another friend, who asked not to be named, said she was devastated to learn her schoolmate had died.

"He's such a nice kid I don't know how he's got himself caught up in this situation," she said.

"He was always smiling, always happy, always doing the right thing by his parents."

In the hours after the death, about 30 people gathered at the crime scene.

Most were hugging one another and crying, however the gathering turned violent when a group charged through police tape and started brawling about 7.30pm.

The brief altercation ended with a number of people wrestling in the middle of the road.

Two police officers were injured and had to be treated by paramedics.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au

josh.fagan@news.com.au

