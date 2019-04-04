Qantas mid-air death mystery deepens

Aleisha Tracy has been identified as the woman who died on a Qantas flight.

Aleisha Tracy has been identified as the woman who died on a Qantas flight.

A FRIEND of a young woman who died on a Qantas flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne say they are still at a loss about what happened to the "happy and healthy" 33-year-old.

Aleisha Tracy died as she was returning home on QF94 from LA after a holiday in the United States where she spent time in Las Vegas.

Paramedics were called just after 8.30am on Sunday morning and met the aircraft when it landed in Tullamarine Airport about 9am after the 16-hour flight.

Melbourne woman Aleisha Tracy, left, died while coming home from a trip to LA.

Police are awaiting the results of a post mortem that was expected to be carried out earlier this week, to determine the exact cause of her death.

"Nothing has been said about what has happened this far along," a close friend of Ms Tracy told news.com.au.

Ms Tracy's Instagram page shows photos taken in Las Vegas over the past week, as well as a photo of her boarding pass as she waited for her flight to the US in the Qantas International Business Lounge on March 24.

Aleisha Tracey's Instagram page saw her at the Qantas Business lounge in Melbourne on March 24.

Friends have paid tribute online to Ms Tracy, a National Broadband Network operations centre employee from the Melbourne suburb of Sunshine West.

"Aleisha Tracy I'm devastated. I will miss you brightening up my day. I will miss your hilarious stories," friend David Loiterton wrote.

An NBN spokesperson said Ms Tracy was a "well-liked" member of the NBN team.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Aleisha who was a valuable and well liked member of the NBN team," the spokesperson said in a statement to news.com.au.

"She will be greatly missed. The thoughts of everyone at nbn are with her family, friends and work colleagues at this difficult time."

David Loiterton paid tribute to Ms Tracy on Facebook.

"I will miss hearing about your upcoming holidays. I will miss talking about all the shows that we like. You were a one of a kind friend who was always there. I am truly blessed to have known you. Thank you for such a beautiful friend. I will miss you."

Loved ones have also said Ms Tracy was a "happy and healthy" young woman and they don't understand the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death.

"We are completely at a loss," a friend told Daily Mail.

A passenger on board the Qantas flight said crew were "incredible" during the ordeal, which happened three hours in to the flight, according to the Daily Mail.

The woman said cabin crew made two appeals for a doctor to come forward, and began relocating passengers from the second floor of the Airbus A380 to the ground floor.

"A flight attendant said "We're very sorry, we've got a person who's unwell"," the woman said.

"They were very calm. We didn't know exactly what had happened but we were aware something was going on."

According to the woman, passengers spent 40 minutes on the tarmac when the plane touched down in Melbourne as police and paramedics boarded the aircraft.

News.com.au has contacted Ms Tracy's family for comment.