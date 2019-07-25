Friendly game of pool ends in shock

A CASUAL game of pool ended in shock this week, not with the stellar sinking of an eight ball but thanks to the discovery of an unwelcome guest.

Brisbane Snake Catchers was called to a home in Beachmere, north of Brisbane, on Tuesday to retrieve a slippery serpent who'd made himself at home in a corner pocket.

The carpet python popped his head out and flashed a "grin" as the 13 ball slowed to a stop on the edge of the hole.

Good thing it didn't go in, as retrieving it later could've resulted in a very different outcome.

"When you're having a causal (sic) game of pool with your mates and this snake pops up to greet you with a cheeky grin," the snake-catching service captioned a photo on its Facebook page

"Make sure you check your pool table pockets before sticking your hand in."

Brisbane Snake Catchers was called to remove this slippery sucker from a pool table in Brisbane.

It's likely the snake was seeking a warm and confined space to relax in, but it's not known how long he was hanging out in the table.

A side panel was removed to show the full size of the curled-up python, which was safely removed and relocated.

Photos of snakes aren't usually met with much enthusiasm, but this one's seemingly happy facial expression has elicited plenty of positive responses online.

"I don't like snakes but this is the cutest pic ever," one commenter wrote.

Another replied: "Snake fan or not, you just gotta admit that is the cutest little head peeking out of that pocket."

Steer clear of the corner pocket.

Brisbane Snake Catchers said a lot of carpet pythons were coming inside in search of warmth at this time of year.

They're usually found in roof cavities and are harmless despite their menacing appearance and size.

"Generally speaking, it's of no concern (and) they do more good than harm, and we often recommend leaving them be and coexisting with them," the business said.

"However, if you have small outdoor pets or if (the snakes are) disturbing your sleep at night it might be worth having them relocated."

And if they're ruining your game of pool, it's definitely worth evicting them from the table.