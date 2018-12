JANA Mitevski from Wild Spice Tribal Bellydance Company. Had the pleasure of doing a shoot with Jana, ex-Qantas hostess, dancer extraordinaire in Paris, London, New York. "For me, belly dance is a very empowering dance form as a woman - it's the Sacred Feminine in motion. In a world full of stressors and responsibilities, dancing tends my inner fire and sets my soul free"

JANA Mitevski from Wild Spice Tribal Bellydance Company. Had the pleasure of doing a shoot with Jana, ex-Qantas hostess, dancer extraordinaire in Paris, London, New York. "For me, belly dance is a very empowering dance form as a woman - it's the Sacred Feminine in motion. In a world full of stressors and responsibilities, dancing tends my inner fire and sets my soul free"

JANA Mitevski.

I had the pleasure of doing a dance shoot with Jana, ex Qantas hostess, dancer extraordinaire in Paris, London, New York.

"For me, Belly Dance is a very empowering dance form as a woman - it's the Sacred Feminine in motion. In a world full of stressors and responsibilities, dancing tends my inner fire and sets my soul free..."

From Lismore's own Wild Spice Tribal Bellydance Company.