The Kingscliff triathlon will be free entry for anyone stood down from or doing it tough from COVID-19 or the bushfire crisis. Photo Niels Juel/Veloshotz
Sport

Free triathlon entry for people struggling financially

Mitchell Craig
20th May 2020 12:00 PM
THE rescheduled Kingscliff triathlon will be free entry for anyone who has been stood down from work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The August 30 event will also be open to people doing it tough from the bushfire crisis last summer.

Entries will be transferred to the November 29 triathlon if the August event is cancelled.

A decision will be determined made if the easing on public gatherings and Queensland border restrictions do not improve by May 31.

The 25th running of the Byron Bay Triathlon has already been cancelled and will not be held until next year.

“With everything happening around Australia right now we understand money is tight for some members of the community,” event manager Kevin Pready said.

“People have lost their jobs, had their hours cut and are just doing it a bit tough.

“We love our sporting family and want to support everyone getting back on their feet, particularly those who have lost their income.

“That is why we’ve have decided to allocate a number of entries in 2020 for those who might need some financial assistance.

“Exercise is well known for its positive impact on mental health.

“We want to do all we can to allow people to have something on the calendar to look forward to and encourage them to get outside and active.”

Enquiries for financial assistance can be made to Nicola at engagement@nxsports.org.

All enquiries and people entering free of charge will be kept fully confidential.

