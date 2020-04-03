FREE STORY: 5 free apps to keep you sane in isolation

FROM Houseparty to Hangouts to Centr by Chris Hemsworth, these apps can help you stay social and sane in coronavirus isolation.

The realisation we are living through a major global event has put a lot of us into a spin and thrown our day-to-day routine out the window.

While Friday night drinks, early Saturday coffee, Sunday brunch, sports and games nights are all on hold for the moment, we can rely on the technological age we live in to remain social.

1. Houseparty

This app has been around since 2016 but in the past month has surged to the top of social networking charts. It's a video app for up to eight people at a time. The video window sits above any other apps you may be using at the time so you can multi-task important jobs. You can screen share, leave "facemails" and play games with a group of friends.

2. Google Hangouts

This app is another group video chat service but can have up to 50 people in a single call. Google Hangouts sessions can be recorded, which is useful for anyone holding or attending classes online. It can link up to your calendar, allowing you to create regular Hangout events. If you have Chromecast, you can stream your hangout onto your TV, allowing members of your household to be part of the chat.

3. Centr by Chris Hemsworth

This app has six weeks' free access. It is a personalised digital health and fitness platform founded by the Thor actor himself. It features a team of experts from the worlds of fitness, nutrition and mindfulness. The workouts are primarily HIIT-focused and require little to no gym equipment, making it ideal to keep fit and healthy while the gyms are closed.

4. Netflix Party

Who says you need to be in the same room as someone to enjoy a film with them? Netflix Party allows users to link up and host long-distance movie nights. You can play back video at the same time or mute to discuss key plot points.

5. Fitbit Premium

With this app you can access all the advanced features the Fitbit App has to offer, including mindfulness training and guided meditations, audio and video workouts, advanced sleep tools and guided fitness programs. Normally the trial ends after a month but they have extended it to 90 days.