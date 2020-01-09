Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

ONE STEP AHEAD: A Stepping On program, aimed at fall prevention, is being held in Alstonville starting next month.

FALLS are a common problem for older people and are often the reason people are admitted to hospital or move to a nursing home or hostel.

But the good news is that most falls can be prevented.

Stepping On is a free and friendly community program for people aged 65 and over, to help build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay active.

Northern NSW Local Health District Health Promotion Manager, Jillian Adams, said practising balance and strengthening exercises every day helps people prevent falls and stay independent.

"Stepping On is a free seven-week program that combines gentle strength and balance exercises with educational sessions," Ms Adams said.

Those interested in attending the Stepping On program call the Stepping On Coordinator on 6620 2553 to register or find out more.