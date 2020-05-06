Menu
Beer drinking pub alcohol drunk smoking generic Townsville
Free help for addiction in online program

6th May 2020 6:30 PM

THE Buttery is offering a free four-week program to help people tackle alcohol and other drug addiction.

The rehabilitation facility has been experiencing an increase in enquiries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, The Buttery has adapted its Community Rehab Program, or CORE, to allow people to participate online from home.

The program is an evidence-based model of intensive rehabilitation which has revolutionised the practice of addiction treatment.

Many are currently facing long waiting lists or other personal challenges in accessing the facility’s residential program.

People living with addiction who are in that position will instead be able to access this program.

It will run for four weeks from June 1, running from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 1pm.

It will involve group and individual therapy as well as meditation and peer support.

Participants will also be able to access case management and advocacy, as well as after-care to help prevent relapse.

“This concept is not only more cost-effective than residential rehab, it is flexible enough to help people during the pandemic who would never have been able to put their family commitments on hold to seek intensive rehab,” program manager Tanya Magnay said.

CORE will address lifestyle issues such as nutrition, exercise, stress management, mental health, and budgeting.

To find out more about the program go to The Buttery website: http://www.buttery.org.au/community-based-rehab-program/ or call The Buttery Intake line during office hours: 02 6687 1111.

