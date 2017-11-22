Free community event celebrates National Recycling Week

Inviting people to join them for a free community event on 24 November are Real Artworks Project Manager Sunita Bala (left) with artists Joanna Kambourian, Justin 'Julla' Livingston and Matt Daymond.

LISMORE City Council has issued an invitation for families to attend a free twilight community event on Friday to celebrate National Recycling Week.

The event, to be staged at the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre from 5-7.30pm will feature activities, food, art and fun for all ages.

Activities for the whole family include:

Waste to Art showcase of works from community workshops

Waste Wise Schools Sculpture and People's Choice competition

Twilight walks through the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens

Invisible water art and live graffiti demonstrations

Reinvent/recover workshop

Nature art and plants for sale

Plastic bag-making puppet workshop

Unveiling of the Real Artworks Overtopping installation

Beeswax wrap workshops with North East Waste

Bag pocket art with the local Boomerang Bags group

Garbage truck bin lifting for kids

Bike refurb activities

Live music

Giant organics/ recycling board games

Seedlings for the kids to pot and take home

Revolve Shop open for bargain hunting

Sausage sizzle

"We have decided to hold this event in the evening as it will be cooler and the facility will be closed to waste disposal, so there will be plenty of easy parking,” Council's business development co-ordinator Danielle Hanigan said.

"There will be art from our Waste to Art workshops on display as well as the very popular Schools Waste Wise Challenge sculpture exhibition. Local primary schools have all made sculptures from recycled materials throughout the year and the results are phenomenal.

"People will be asked to vote in the People's Choice Award and help decide the winning school.

"There will be heaps for kids and adults to do, and it's all free.”

People can also take part in the final Waste to Art free community workshop on Thursday and Friday.

The Waste to Art workshops are a partnership between Lismore City Council and Real Artworks.

The final workshop is called Recreate, Revive & Recover - New life for old things! The workshop runs from 9am to 12pm each day.

Booking are essential for the Waste to Art workshops. Email sunita@realartworks .org. No bookings are required for the free community event.