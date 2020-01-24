Frecklington accuses Premier of bullying

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has accused the Premier of bullying a veteran MP who has quit parliament to deal with her ongoing struggle with depression.

Annastacia Palaszczuk last night denied claims by Ms Frecklington that she'd led a "relentless" campaign against LNP MP Jann Stuckey in a tit-for-tat signalling how bruising the fight for Currumbin will be.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington declared the LNP would 100 per cent retain the Gold Coast seat of Currumbin.

Just hours after the news of the shock by-election - likely to coincide with the March 28 council poll - Ms Frecklington made a beeline for the Gold Coast to sandbag seats already in Labor's sights to send the salvo.

"Up in Townsville that week (of regional parliament) Jann got completely targeted by everyone from the Premier down because she was standing up for a local issue," she said.

"It was a relentless campaign, orchestrated campaign by the Labor Party to target Jann Stuckey.

"It was shocking to see."

A campaign truck for Labor’s Currumbin candidate Kaylee Campradt.

A spokesman for the Premier denied the claims, saying: "That is simply not true."

The shots came as Ms Frecklington declared the LNP would "100 per cent" retain the Gold Coast seat, which looms as a litmus test ahead of October's state poll.

But a second by-election in Bundamba could spark more chaos if Labor renegade Jo-Ann Miller decides on a tilt for the Ipswich mayoralty.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wants Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller to remain in parliament. AAP Image/Josh Woning

She yesterday went to ground as Ms Palaszczuk refused to call her to discuss the possible jump to local politics, saying that was "a matter for her".

She said she'd prefer Mrs Miller stay on, but would also support her going as senior Labor members were privately split over whether the former minister was simply foxing or might really make the jump.

Outgoing Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey. Picture: Glenn Barnes

"I do think for the benefit of her local electorate and Ipswich, she should make a decision soon," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I'd like her to remain, but if she chooses to go, that's her decision."

In comments that preceded Ms Frecklington's, she wished Ms Stuckey well and spoke of the need for respectful relationships in all workplaces.

"Perhaps the meanness needs to stop, and a bit of dignity and respect for everyone needs to take place," she said.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

Ms Stuckey announced on Wednesday night she was quitting parliament on February 1, saying she had been ridiculed and abused for standing up for her community.

She also spoke of the "black cloud" that had "swamped" her.

The LNP is yet to select a candidate to run in the seat but it's understood the party will finalise one in coming days.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would decide quickly when the by-election would be held, including if it could coincide with the March 28 local government election - a move that would save about $140,000 for taxpayers.