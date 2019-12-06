Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Fraud investigation into major mining company

Caitlan Charles
6th Dec 2019 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTERNATIONAL mining giant Glencore is under investigation from the UK Serious Fraud Office.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported the SFO investigation added to ongoing corruption probes into one of the world's biggest commodities traders in the US and Brazil.

In a company statement to investors, Glencore said the SFO had opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery in the business conduct of the group.

"Glencore will co-operate with the SFO investigations," the statement said.

Glencore Australia operates multiple coal mines in the Bowen Basin including mines in Clermont, Collinsville, Glenden, Emerald and Middlemount.

bowen basin editors picks glencore glencore coal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain gets me to the nursery

        Rain gets me to the nursery

        News ALISON Paterson’s gardening column celebrates the joy of a little rain after a long drought

        BRIDGE CLOSED: Diversions in Lismore this weekend

        premium_icon BRIDGE CLOSED: Diversions in Lismore this weekend

        News ESSENTIAL maintenance will be carried out on a Lismore bridge over two weekends.

        NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        Education An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools...

        TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        premium_icon TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        TV It’s not all roses and bunny rabbits in dirtgirlworld