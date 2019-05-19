Fraser gets perfect birthday gift, despite not winning seat

Matthew Fraser has continued his campaign against Labor's proposed retiree tax.

Matthew Fraser has continued his campaign against Labor's proposed retiree tax.

DESPITE falling short of winning the seat of Richmond for a third time, Matthew Fraser said the government retaining power was the perfect birthday present.

Mr Fraser turned 40 on Sunday, one day after being defeated by Labor MP Justine Elliot of preference votes.

The Nationals candidate said while he was disappointed he was not elected, he was pleased the Liberal-Nationals coalition were returned to power.

"I went to bed last night over the moon because at the end of the day we didn't want Bill Shorten in the lodge," Mr Fraser said.

"We didn't want his higher tax, socialist, class-warfare agenda.

"Today (Sunday) is my 40th birthday, and the coalition winning the election in Australia to carry on under Scott Morrison is the best birthday gift I could ever have."

Mr Fraser won the primary vote during Saturday's election, but suffered a swing against him on two-party-preferred.

He said it was unfortunate the preference votes, mostly from Greens candidate Michael Lyon, had retuned Mrs Elliot to parliament.

"It is going to be very unfortunate now because the community will have to have a lazy member for another three years warming the seat," Mr Fraser said.

"I would love to thank the branch members, supporters and the community for their support over many months."